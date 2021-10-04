These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Monday.

Times of Malta reports that former European Commissioner John Dalli owned a secret offshore company while still an MP, which was never disclosed in his filings to parliament. The discovery forms part of the Pandora Papers, an international exposé by the ICIJ and its media partners, including Times of Malta.

The newspaper also reports that a man who is awaiting trial to face charges of having sexually abused an 11-year-old girl is to get the opportunity to have a statement he wrote read out to jurors. A court had initially ruled that the statement should be deleted from the case.

The Malta Independent leads with the metro proposal unveiled by the Maltese government this weekend, writing that the first proposed line would take between five and eight years to build.

The newspaper also reports on the John Dalli connection as revealed by Times of Malta and the Pandora Papers.

L-Orizzont writes that the metro proposal laid out by the government has drawn a positive response.

The newspaper also quotes Gozo tourism lobbyist Joe Muscat as saying they want the island to remain an attractive destination in winter months. Muscat serves as CEO of the Gozo Tourism Association.

In-Nazzjon splashes with a large '€343,563' – the amount the Nationalist Party raised during a fundraising telethon held over the weekend. It quotes party leader Bernard Grech as saying he wants everyone to enjoy the fruits of success.