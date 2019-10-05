These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports on a decision by Bank of Valletta to start closing down accounts of companies it deems to be ‘high risk’. Dozens of companies have received termination letters informing them that they must find alternative banking arrangements.

The newspaper also reports that a court decision to suspend the sentence of a man found guilty of sexual assault has come in for criticism from the gender-based violence commission.

The Malta Independent leads with news that it has won a libel case concerning Nexia BT directors Brian Tonn and Karl Cini on appeal. The court found that the newspaper was justified in running the two articles.

The newspaper also writes that three men face charges of having assaulted and robbed a wheelchair-bound senior citizen in his own home.

L-Orizzont reports on 76 years since the General Workers Union was founded and gives prominence to Peace Lab director Fr Dionysius Mintoff, who has won an active ageing award.

In-Nazzjon reports on minister Konrad Mizzi, saying his only regret is that he was caught opening a Panama company.

The newspaper also cites the business lobby, which has said that cost of living and rent prices are threatening to make the country uncompetitive.