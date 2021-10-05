The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says migrants and their lobby group gathered in Valletta on Monday to protest policies that they say strip them and their children of human rights.

In another story, the newspaper quotes the Police Commissioner saying that a police inspector is facing disciplinary action over his failure to properly investigate the case of a woman who was brutally raped.

The Malta Independent quotes the mayor of St Julian’s saying he does not want to see the core of his village become another Paceville.

L-Orizzont says that a new policy on the employment market will be launched on Tuesday.

In-Nazzjon says that the Nationalist Party’s ambition for Gozo goes further than precarious employment and second-hand vessels.