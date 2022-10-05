The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says an architect has had his warrant suspended for six months after the Chamber of Architects and Civil Engineers found he was “grossly negligent” when working on a construction site in Birkirkara.

The Malta Independent leads with the launch of the agricultural land reform saying it will be pushing amendments relating to agricultural leases.

In another story, the newspaper says the Nationalist Party has filed a judicial protest asking the court to force the director of contracts to investigate a multimillion-euro contract for a new cancer treatment facility.

Malta Today says the equivalent of 31 million two-litre bottles of waters were extracted from the ground by concrete plants in 2021.

L-Orizzont says consultation on the use of tracking devices by the elderly at St Vincent de Paul is to be launched.

In-Nazzjon says the current Roads Minister has said he did not know anything about the Marsa flyovers scandal.