The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with a story on investigations in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder saying that a major businessman is among three potential key suspects behind the assassination.

Malta Today says that the judge slated to preside the trial of the three men accused of murdering Ms Caruana Galizia has recused himself.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says that 80 asylum seekers and refugees are admitted to Mount Carmel Hospital yearly.

Il-Mument says Malta has gone down more than 50 spots in the money laundering index.

It-Torċa says the Archpriest of Xagħra is among the favourites to become the new bishop of Gozo.

Illum speaks to St Paul’s Bay mayor Alfred Grima who insists that integration has failed.

Kullħadd says PN leader Adrian Delia was embarrassed because he had no control over his party.