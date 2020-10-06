The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says that Joseph Muscat, who stepped down as prime minister in January under a cloud of corruption claims and the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder fallout, has resigned from parliament. In another story, the newspaper says an investigation has been launched into an outbreak of COVID-19 in two homes for the elderly that led to the death of 13 residents.

L-Orizzont also leads with Muscat's resignation from the House of Representatives.

The Malta Independent quotes Nationalist Party general secretary Francis Zammit Dimech saying that party members and councillors who resigned following Bernard Grech’s election should reconsider their position.

In-Nazzjon says the PN’s executive committee has unanimously approved new leader Bernard Grech’s cooption to Parliament.