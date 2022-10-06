The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with an article on how a planning application has been submitted for a residence, retail outlet, guest rooms and other commercial spaces to be added to a massive Bidnija ‘sheep farm’ that had raised objections when first approved for construction in a previously untouched valley.

In another frontpage article, the newspaper reports that Transport and Infrastructure Minister Aaron Farrugia has shrugged off criticism over plans to extend the Kalkara marina, saying “the country needs more marinas”.

The Malta Independent reports on an EU leaders' meeting while it separately also reports on how a forensic doctor said on Wednesday he recalled someone saying that a man held under arrest in a drugs case had been seen “swallowing something” when police arrested him in Rabat.

In-Nazzjon reports that a shortage of court assistants is leading to increased case deferments, while in a separate piece it reports court has ruled a breach of fundamental rights of the owners of a building that is housing the PL Birzebugia club.

L-orizzont leads with comments by Prime Minister Robert Abela who has promised an "ambitious" budget for 2023 that would attract investment.

Separately it also refers to the General Workers' Union's call on the government to ensure price transparency.