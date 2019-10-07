The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports how a Council of Europe rapporteur on the rule of law in Malta raised doubts on the Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

It also reports that the percentage of workers who are members of trade unions has dropped to the lowest ever.

The Malta Independent leads with a comment by the prime minister comparing the Opposition to a driver-less car.

In-Nazzjon reports how the PN raised €400,238 in a fund-raiser on Sunday. The party thanked all for their donations. It also reports that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat did not react to Sunday Times revelations on the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.

l-orizzont quotes the Medicines Authority saying medical cannabis should not be considered as first-line therapy.