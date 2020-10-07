The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Prime Minister Robert Abela is seeking a heavyweight candidate to take up Joseph Muscat’s seat in parliament, with MEP Miriam Dalli among the names being mooted. In another story, the newspaper says a 90-year-old has become Malta’s 40th COVID-19 victim.

The Malta Independent says that Bernard Grech has been sworn in as an MP and clashed with Abela during their first meeting.

Malta Today says Abela accused Grech of hindering his work on migration in Europe as he welcomed him to Parliament.

L-Orizzont says that more PN members are leaving the party.

In-Nazzjon quotes Grech calling on Parliament to work together for the good of the country and the people.