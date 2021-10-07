The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the pope’s visit to Malta will not be held this year after all, amid concerns of a possible winter spike in COVID-19 cases and speculation of a looming election.

In another story, the newspaper says cannabis users will be able to buy cannabis from special associations and grow the plants at home under a cannabis reform bill presented to parliament this week.

The Malta Independent leads with former minister Konrad Mizzi’s refusal to appear before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee.

L-Orizzont says justice is being done with former drydocks workers who had been exposed to asbestos.

In-Nazzjon says the Nationalist Party has come up with more proposals for a better life-work balance.