The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the government will be offering flu and COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks ahead of what is expected to be a severe influenza season, with the over 55s and vulnerable to be given priority.

In another story, the newspaper says that figures released by the National Statistics Office show that more than half of workers in Malta are in jobs that do not match their level of skills or education.

The Malta Independent says 80% of ARMS consumers will receive up to €8 refund for overbilling.

L-Orizzont says a new ARMS billing system will start to be followed on Monday.

In-Nazzjon says that the compensation of nearly €1 million ordered by a court to be paid regarding the Labour Party’s Birżebbuġa club should be paid by the party and not forked out from the people's taxes.