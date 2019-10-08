The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says that when asked about a potential immunity deal with one of the suspects in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said he was sceptical about the effectiveness of presidential pardons in general. In another story, the newspaper says that former parish priest Deo Debono was on Monday sentenced to a suspended jail term after pleading guilty in court to theft of sacred art, including paintings and silverware.

L-Orizzont says the police are trying to establish who blackmailed Fr Debono into stealing the sacred art.

The Malta Independent speaks to the Finance Minister who says the government cannot intervene in what banks do with reference to Bank of Valletta’s dropping of gaming clients.

In-Nazzjon criticises the government for attacking the Opposition rather than respond to questions on the Caruana Galizia murder inquiry, especially following the revelations made by The Sunday Times of Malta.