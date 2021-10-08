The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with Health Minister Chris Fearne’s announcement that COVID-19 booster shots will be rolled out for healthcare workers and teachers in December.

In another story, the newspaper says a survey commissioned by the Chamber of Commerce found that rising costs will force 42% of businesses to raise their prices over the next 12 months.

The Malta Independent says that the Pembroke council has rejected the idea of a 22-storey tower on the park and ride site.

L-Orizzont says that no agreement has been reached on a European military force or NATO membership.

In-Nazzjon says that a direct order of more than €217,000 has been given by the Gozo Ministry.