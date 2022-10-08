These are the articles making front-page headlines in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news from court, where Melvin Theuma refused to testify in a case against Keith Schembri, Yorgen Fenech and others for having allegedly given him a phantom government job.

In a secondary story, the newspaper reports that St Albert the Great College is in “crisis” after 20 of its staff members resigned.

The Malta Independent also leads with news from Theuma’s court case. Its secondary news article is also from court, noting how a forensic doctor described in detail the injuries that Paulina Dembska had sustained as she was assaulted and killed last January.

L-Orizzont leads with an article noting that people from Żejtun were those who filed most local council complains in recent years, according to information tabled in parliament. The newspaper also carries an interview with economist Philip Von Brockdorff about the ongoing energy crisis.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to a PN decision to request investigations into the Marsa Junction project tenders, which Times of Malta exclusively reported about last week. The newspaper also highlights a visit that PN leader Bernard Grech paid to Valletta business owners.