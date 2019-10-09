The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that an application to transform two historic landmark townhouses in Rabat’s Saqqajja Hill into a luxury boutique hotel has been unexpectedly withdrawn.

In another story, it says an attempt by four countries, including Malta, to encourage other EU member states to take a share of migrants rescued from the Mediterranean has so far failed to reach agreement.

The Malta Independent writes that a review tribunal has ordered the suspension of the Central Link project pending the outcome of an appeal.

Malta Today says government departments are to run a drill in preparation of a no-deal Brexit.

L-Orizzont says the finance and family ministries implemented the most proposals from last year's budget.

In-Nazzjon says 200 Environmental Landscapes Consortium employees will have been dismissed by December.