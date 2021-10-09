These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with a public call by a top cardiology doctor for Malta to introduce a tax on fatty and sugary foods, to financially motivate healthier eating choices.

The newspaper also reports on concerns that hundreds of workers at social welfare agency FSWS have not had National Insurance contributions paid for by their employer. The matter was first flagged by union UĦM.

The Malta Independent writes that under a metro proposal unveiled last week, a metro station in Balluta would require a statue of former president Ċensu Tabone and a historic fountain to move.

The newspaper also dedicates its second story to the metro proposal, writing that Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia has promised “all the necessary studies” required before it is undertaken.

L-Orizzont leads with news that the waiting list for social housing is forecast to fall to around 800 by the end of next, as new housing units that are currently being build are completed.

The newspaper also gives prominence to testimony at the Hugo Chetcuti murder trial, in which Chetcuti’s brother-in-law publicly cursed himself for having given the murder suspect a second chance.

In-Nazzjon leads with concerns flagged by the Nationalist Party about the rising cost of living, as well as with a PN complaint that the government did not consult with it or other stakeholders about Malta’s position on an OECD plan to introduce a global minimum corporate tax rate.