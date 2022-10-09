The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that Air Malta pilots are to be offered a lump sum golden handshake of up to €1 million instead of the early retirement provisions of their collective agreement. It also reports that Infrastructure Malta has offered to help local councils upgrade pedestrian friendly roads.

The Malta Independent reports that the cost of living wage adjustment is expected to be close to €10 in the Budget, and no tax cuts are planned.

MaltaToday says its latest survey shows both parties losing support from disgruntled voters, with Labour down three points and the PN down by six. It also reports that according to studies, tourists produce twice the amount of waste than the average Maltese.

Illum says 54% of people are fed up of the major parties and want to see a new one.

Il-Mument says it is unacceptable that a Labour government requisitioned a private property for use as a Labour Party club, and when a court ordered compensation to the owners, that compensation is paid by taxpayers. It also reports that the government has closed the childcare centre at Mater Dei Hospital. It also reports that three constables were suspended for using undue force on a migrant at Hamrun station.

KullĦadd says comments by Bernard Grech have provoked his predecessor as head of the PN. The comments were about Grech not having been betrayed by the party councillors.