The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports how the local fortune of Keith Schembri, the prime minister's chief of staff, skyrocked in the past five years. It also reports that the Capuchin monks will have to scale down services at Xemxija church because of a shortage of priests, but they intend to keep the church open.

MaltaToday says Standards Commissioner George Hyzler will be asking MPs to explain their declaration of assets. It also reports that Italian low-cost retail chain Eurospin is planning to open 12 stores in Malta.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says a Rhib (dingy) found abandoned off Libya was being used by private military contractors in a secret military shipments surveillance mission. Team members were temporarily detained in Malta. It also gives prominence to criticism of the police by an NGO for pulling migrants out of their residence, saying this amounted to social profiling and racism.

Il-Mument says Miriam Dalli's interest in a bid for the Labour leadership appears to be waning as she prefers to focus on her European Parliament activities. But Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi's position is gaining strength, and Transport Minister Ian Borg is showing interest and using the roads for his personal propaganda. Health Minister Chris Fearne hopes to benefit in a contest also involving those two ministers.

Illum leads with an interview with a prisoner who suffered solitary confinement. He stresses that prisoners should have their dignity respected. The newspaper also reports that Sandro Chetcuti wants to give up the leadership of the Developers' Association, but is being asked to stay. In a third story, it claims that the family of a key opponent of the Central Link Project, Steven Pace, is making money from the project. The family is renting out a property to be used as a site office.

It-Torċa says workers in Gozo have been threatened with dismissal if they join a trade union. The GWU, which owns the newspaper, has proposed mandatory union membership for all workers.