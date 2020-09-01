The following are the main stories in Tuesday's newspapers.

Times of Malta refers to the testimony of homicide inspector Kurt Zahra who told court that former prime minister Joseph Muscat was questioned by investigators working on the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case while under caution.

In a separate article, the family of a COVID-19 patient who died on Sunday claim he contracted the virus from Mater Dei Hospital.

In-Nazzjon also leads with an article referring to Muscat's interrogation at the police depot, while in a separate article it reports on Monday's cases of COVID-19. A total of 53 people, including 32 migrants tested positive between Sunday and Monday, while another 87 recovered.

The Malta Independent refers to Zahra's testimony who recalled Yorgen Fenech's comment that himself, former chief of staff Keith Schembri and Muscat were like brothers. The newspaper also quotes minister Roderick Galdes saying that there are 2,602 people on the social accommodation waiting list.

l-Orizzont quotes General Workers' Union Secretary General Josef Bugeja calling for good working conditions at a time when industry needs were changing. In another article it says that the compilation of evidence against Daniel Muka, one of the three suspected murderers in the Sleima double homicide, will start on Thursday.