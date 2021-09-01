The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads its front page with news that Pilatus Bank has been fined a record €4.9million for a “serious and systemic failure" to follow anti-money laundering laws.

In a separate piece, the newspaper reports that around one million spoofing emails are sent to government servers every month but there is little that can be done to track down whoever is behind them, according to the head of state IT security.

The Malta Today also refers to the Pilatus Bank fine, while in a separate piece it reports that Pope Francis might visit Malta towards the end of November.

The Malta Independent meanwhile refers to MCESD proposals that include a four-day workweek pilot project and the re-opening of trade schools.

The newspaper also refers to comments by PN leader Bernard Grech who on Tuesday said that a Nationalist party would not ditch a 2006 development exercise.

L-orizzont refers to work on a pedestrian bridge on Triq it-Tigrija in Marsa, saying that the first part of the project has now been completed.

In-Nazzjon reports that the PN has set up a working group to come up with proposals about the environment.