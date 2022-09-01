The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday. All the newspaper feature front-page pictures of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who died late on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that a court has ruled there is enough evidence for the parish priest of Marsaxlokk to face trial for alleged money laundering.

The newspaper also reports that farmers are using satellite imagery to prove that government land sold for agricultural use is not being farmed.

The Malta Independent reports how, according to court evidence, a couple instructed a seven-year-old boy to hide drugs if the police came into their home.

In-Nazzjon says there was a web of corruption at Transport Malta, working to favour the few. It also says inflation in Malta is among the highest in the EU.

L-orizzont leads with remarks by the general secretary of the GWU about how the EU needs to tackle industrial disputes in a new scenario.