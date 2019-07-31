These are the stories which made it to the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that a new reading recovery programme has boosted literacy for young students who were falling behind their peers. The newspaper also leads with a report on archeological remains that were discovered during excavation works for a new underpass in Santa Luċija.

The Malta Independent reports how Planning Authority enforcement action on the Montekristo complex in Ħal Farruġ remains suspended due to an application filed back in 2010. The paper also reports on the unrest at the Safi detention centre as migrant detainees protested for their freedom on Monday.

L-Orizzont's main story on Tuesday is about how the government will be setting up a new foundation focused on suicide prevention. The paper also reports that a court will on Tuesday decide on whether to uphold a warrant of prohibitory injunction filed by the owners of the former Paloma Hostel which was raided by immigration police and health officials two weeks ago.

In-Nazzjon reports on Opposition leader Adrian Delia’s address to party loyalists in the run up to the Nationalist Party’s annual Independence Day celebrations. On Monday Dr Delia addressed the Enrico Mizzi Foundation and spoke of the importance of having a clear vision for the country’s future and its democracy.