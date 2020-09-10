The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta speaks to the owner of two pit bulls that mauled a 95-year-old woman to death on Monday, who said his family had always warned her not to go up to his flat if he was not around. In another story, it reports that a suspect in the Sliema double murder alleged in court it was his partner in crime Daniel Muka who pulled the trigger.

The Malta Independent says the former police commissioner told the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry the Attorney General had advised the police that it was “only a blog” when asked whether action had been taken on Pilatus Bank.

L-Orizzont quotes Finance Minister Edward Scicluna saying that the economy is expected to recover next year.

In-Nazzjon says Malta has received another downgrade in financial services.