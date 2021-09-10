The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Prime Minister and Labour Party leader Robert Abela was evasive on Thursday over his party’s tax arrears, saying he could only comment on matters since January 2020. The newspaper also reports about a shooting in Iklin during which a 55-year-old man from Naxxar was hospitalised.

L-Orizzont says that a man has been arrested in connection with the Iklin shooting.

The Malta Independent says a public consultation has been launched for suggestions on how €971 million in EU funds should be spent.

In-Nazzjon says that the government has to acknowledge there is a problem with the rising cost of living if it wants to solve it.