These are the leading stories being reported in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the widow whose husband died while on holiday after getting sick from contaminated Jacuzzi water at an Airbnb rental is preparing to sue short-let global giant.

The newspaper also reports on a new migration-focused report which calls for the government to stop terming certain countries that have anti-LGBTIQ laws as ‘safe’.

The Malta Independent leads with a large image of a thank-you note to Queen Elizabeth II left at a memorial site to honour the late monarch, saying that the world is mourning the Queen.

Also on its front page, the newspaper reports that former More Supermarkets boss Ryan Schembri was granted bail on Friday. Schembri faces charges of fraud and money-laundering.

L-Orizzont leads with Maltese president George Vella saying that Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy is that she proved one can lead without arrogance, remaining close to the people.

The newspaper also writes that Malta provided 1,270 Ukrainian citizens with humanitarian protection in the past five months.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to the British royal family, describing Charles III’s ascent to the throne as ‘a new page’ for the monarchy.

The newspaper also covers the PN’s call for promoting human dignity, in response to a US state department report into the human trafficking signs at Maltese massage parlours, and reports that Ryan Schembri was granted bail on Friday.