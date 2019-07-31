The following are the top stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a story saying Labour Party heavyweights have embarked on an unofficial campaign to jockey for support to replace Joseph Muscat, even if close advisers of the Prime Minister say he will not step down any time soon. In another story, the newspaper says investigators looking into a Sliema kiosk robbery believe it could have been an inside job as the perpetrators not only knew the exact time and day but also had a safe key with them.

The Malta Independent speaks to a contractor who says that dumping fees have doubled overnight.

Malta Today says Helena Dalli has been nominated to become the first European Commission for Equality.

L-Orizzont says unions should prioritise mental health on their agendas.

In-Nazzjon reports about concern on foreign teachers.