The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta speaks to human rights NGOs who say they have not been allowed inside the Safi detention centre for a month, amid growing concerns about conditions inside Malta’s main closed immigration facility. In another story, the newspaper says Yorgen Fenech has initiated court action over social media posts uploaded by opposition MP and Daphne Caruana Galizia family lawyer Jason Azzopardi, claiming they are impeding his right to a fair trial.

The Malta Independent quotes the Home Affairs Minister saying that closed prison death inquiries are to be scrutinised to prevent other tragedies.

L-Orizzont says that €160 million have been given as a wage supplement to 80,000 people.

In-Nazzjon says that the government lacks a concrete plan for education.