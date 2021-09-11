These are the leading stories in local newspapers on Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with a report from court, where a man accused of shooting another in Iklin pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, saying he did so in self-defence.

The newspaper also gives prominence to the recollections of a New York firefighter whose mother is from Żejtun, to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Anthony Gurrera was meant to be working that fateful day.

The Malta Independent leads with a Eurobarometer survey that indicates that while Maltese are happy with the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, they believe that the country is “heading in the wrong direction”.

The newspaper also quotes Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo as saying this summer’s tourism season has been “relatively satisfactory”.

L-Orizzont writes that EU Finance Ministers have started a duel over budgets, debt and deficit figures, with member states split in broadly two camps.

The newspaper also speaks to a Maltese man who lives in New York, to mark 20 years since 9/11.

In-Nazzjon highlights the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and also gives prominence to Nationalist Party proposals to help local industry and trade.