The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says police are looking into the way alleged Daphne Caruana Galizia murder conspirator Yorgen Fenech traded high-end property with a businessman for a luxury car as part of a wider probe into organised crime and money laundering.

In another story, the newspaper speaks about the day, in May 1992, when Connie Smith was invited to meet the Queen, her former employer, on the HMS Britannia in Malta and the latter ended up paying for Smith’s three-month lodging in the UK while her husband received treatment for cancer.

The Malta Independent on Sunday speaks to the director general of the Malta Employers Association who says he cannot foresee a scenario where inflation would go back down to 1%.

Malta Today speaks about the hardships people who were victims of Terence Gialanze, who has been missing since 2012 and who had defrauded Mario Pace, have to go through.

Illum continues to investigate poverty in Malta speaking to a mother who survives day to day.

It-Torċa says European funds are to be sought for Villa Guardamangia to be Queen Elizabeth’s memorial in Malta.

Il-Mument says PN leader Bernard Grech has sent condolences to the British High Commission following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Kullħadd says that a Eurobarometer survey shows Robert Abela’s government enjoying the best level of trust, nearly double the European average.