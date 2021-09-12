The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that former prime minister Lawrence Gonzi refused to sign off on a request by investigators to tap former EU Commissioner John Dalli’s phone at the height of a €60 million bribery scandal in 2012. The newspaper also reports that nobody has submitted an application to become president of the Developers' Association.

The Malta Independent says multi-level car parks on the periphery of towns and villages are being considered by the Local Councils Association. The newspaper also carries an account by the US Charge d'Affairs to Malta, who in 2001 was in the Pentagon when it was the target of the 9/11 attacks.

MaltaToday says the Ornis Committee is considering a points system instead of court arraignment for hunters and trappers who break some aspects of the laws on hunting. It also says the victim of the Iklin shooting last week was previously convicted of fraud.

It-Torċa focuses on the GWU proposals for the Budget, including equal pay for equal work, mandatory trade union membership and a 'living income'.

Il-Mument reports that there has been an alarming spate of price rises including the prices of essential items. Bread prices are set to rise on Monday. It also says that the government is continuing to eye a November general election.

Illum says that 'only' 61% of Labourites want Joseph Muscat to contest the general election.

KullĦadd reports that more that 93,000 jobs have been created in under seven years of Labour government.