The following are the main stories in Monday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the law of the jungle that reigns on Malta’s roads is down to utter lack of enforcement, according to insurance firms, which are insisting on the setting up of a single road safety authority to bring to end the free for all environment.

In another story, the newspaper says Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah visited Malta last month to hold talks on energy and business cooperation but he was also hoping to negotiate the release of millions of euros in frozen Libyan bank deposits. Prime Minister Robert Abela privately turned him down.

The Malta Independent speaks to the director general of the Malta Employers Association who says that many employees are already demanding higher wages.

L-Orizzont quotes the Prime Minister committing his government to ensuring that the economy continues to grow

In-Nazzjon says the Prime Minister has not yet said anything about Konrad Mizzi’s SOCAR deal.