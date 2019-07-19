The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says a union has warned dozens of people on waiting lists for surgery could have their operations cancelled as up to 1,000 healthcare workers take part in industrial action. In another story, the newspaper says Malta has failed an expert review of its money-laundering regime, with a Council of Europe body (Moneyval) expressing concerns that law enforcement authorities are not in a position to effectively do their jobs.

The Malta Independent says Maltese are the Europeans most concerned about climate change.

L-Orizzont says progress has been registered in the curable cancer rate among adults.

In-Nazzjon leads with a story on Moneyval’s report on Malta.