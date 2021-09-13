The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that Malta has presented an action plan to officials of the global Financial Action Task Force detailing how the country plans to get off the FATF grey list of financial jurisdictions. The newspaper also reports that an investigation into Pilatus Bank is focused on alleged money laundering operations by the bank itself, rather than the actual owners of the funds.

The Malta Independent says a controversial application for an apartment block in Nadur fields has been downsized and reactivated. The newspaper also quotes the prime minister saying Malta's economy is recovering strongly after the impact of the pandemic.

In-Nazzjon says there have been more positive reactions to the PN's proposals for aid to industry. It also quotes PN leader Bernard Grech urging people to join the party to become part of the change that Malta needs.

l-orizzont in its lead story focuses on questions raised by a veteran teacher over why state schools will open a week late this month. It also says that the EU's court of auditors on Monday will issue a report on the repatriation of migrants.