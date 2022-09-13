The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads its front page with an article on how a teenage girl who has been missing for several weeks had told the police her father tried to force her into an arranged marriage two years ago.

It also separately reports the story of the man who photographed the late Queen Elisabeth II.

The Malta Independent leads with a report on NGO Repubblika taking Magistrate Nadine Lia to court over her reluctance to recuse herself while in a second piece, the newspaper reports on the Animal Commissioner saying the deaths of three dolphins were not "pure accident".

In-Nazzjon reports on the death of a construction worker on Monday as well as a vigil held in the UK for Queen Elisabeth II.

L-orizzont refers to comments by the chair of the Responsible Gaming Foundation saying the body needs to keep up with the times. In a separate piece, the newspaper also refers to the vigils being held for Queen Elisabeth II.