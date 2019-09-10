The following are the top stories featured in today’s newspapers.

The Times of Malta leads with a story of a 23-year-old Nigerian pregnant woman who gave birth to a baby shortly after being airlifted from a migrant boat by the Armed Forces of Malta. The secondary story features the sponsorship deal struck between the Malta Tourism Authority and Manchester United through which Malta has become one of the official destination partners of the English football giants.

The Malta Independent also gives prominence to the MTA’s sponsorship agreement with Manchester United. In the secondary story it reports that intersex people are still being stigmatised.

In-Nazzjon reports the concerns expressed by Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia who criticised government for not safeguarding the country’s historic and cultural heritage. It also reports on government’s plans to import foreign teachers to address the shortage in certain subjects.

L-Orizzont leads with comments from psychiatrist Mark Xuereb who urges caution on recent data that suicide attempts were in decline, saying such conclusion should be drawn over a longer period of time. It also reports that footballer Clifford Gatt Baldacchino who was sentenced to 15 months in prison for having harassed his former girlfriend, has been granted bail after appealing the prison sentence