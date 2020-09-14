The following are the main stories in Monday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a story about the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in old people's homes where the number of infected people rose to 57. The homes are St Joseph Home in, Simblija, Casa Antonia and Casa San Paolo.

Yesterday the total number of registered cases rose to 78, the most Malta has ever registered in a single day.

In another story, it says the Virtu Ferries Limited is claiming that the Malta-Gozo ferry tender should be cancelled because it is illegal and in breach of EU rules.

The Malta Independent also reports about the 78 new COVID-19 cases yesterday.

Its secondary story quotes the President of the Association of Psychiatrists, Nigel Camilleri, as saying that people need to talk about suicide and mental health more often to remove the stigma, raise awareness and reach people who continue to suffer in silence.

Like other newspapers, In-Nazzjon publishes a photo of the yacht that ran aground in Pembroke yesterday due to the storm.

Its main story is the latest update of COVID-19 infections, with the story also saying how cases spiked in old people’s homes.

The second story is also related to COVID-19, with doctors are showing concern that the virus is rising. The doctors' association has given directives for health centre doctors not to provide services in nursing homes such as old people's homes.

L-Orizzont leads with a story that police are in favour of harsher punishments for immigrants caught with false documents. So far, the general punishment meted out is six months in prison, but police say it should be longer. In the last month, there have been about 120 immigrants who tried to flee Malta with false documents.

Another story is about a couple who gave a €3,000 donation to Puttinu Cares after they had a baby. Puttinu Cares, like many other organisations, has suffered a huge slump of donations due to the pandemic.

Its final report is about how migrants who spent 40 days at sea on a tanker were finally landed in Pozzallo for humanitarian reasons.