The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that Infrastructure Malta has shortlisted just one bidder out of four who submitted a bid for the Gozo tunnel. It also says that school attendance will be made compulsory again this year after a concession given owing to the pandemic.

The Malta Independent says that tackling the impact of financial greylisting and COVID-19 are high in the list of Budget proposals by the Chamber of Commerce. Like Times of Malta, it also reports that the President visited the site of the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder for the first time on Monday.

l-orizzont leads with comments by the general secretary of the GWU underlining the importance of social dialogue. It also says a Eurobarometer survey has found a high level of satisfaction among the Maltese.

In-Nazzjon says the PN is promising home chemotherapy treatment. It also says prices of several products as well as bread, have gone up.