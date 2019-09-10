The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with the inspiring story of 33-year-old Tomasz Szpyrka, who after suffering a spinal cord injury in a kitesurfing accident can

no longer walk, but is determined to fly again.

The newspaper also reveals that a months-long probe into Satabank has exposed “highly suspicious” payments into the same company by alleged fuel smugglers and a high-profile criminal lawyer.

The Malta Independent on Sunday carries comments by Helena Dalli, who has been nominated for the post of EU Equality Commissioner. She says the hardest nut to crack would be stereotypes. The newspapers also carries comments by PN leader Adrian Delia, who says the party is entering a new phase where it will show what it has been working on.

MaltaToday says Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has called in ministers jockeying for his job and told them to tone down their efforts. There were fears that their campaigns were creating anxiety among party delegates. The prime minister's action led to the closure last week of a Facebook page praising Ian Borg and Konrad Mizzi.

It-Torċa highlights the plight of parents who are beaten by their children. It also reports that Air Malta is investigating a high sickness rate among its pilots.

Illum says seven out of every 10 pharmacies is selling the morning-after pill. It also quotes the prime minister saying that he will not step down immediately, or after the Budget. He made his comments at a meeting of the Labour Executive.

Il-Mument reports comments by Adrian Delia that the PN's aim is to create wealth and distribute it fairly.