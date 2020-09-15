The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports how the daughter of a 77-year-old woman killed in a hit-and-run crash has slammed the judicial system after the driver walked away with a one-year driving ban and a two-year suspended sentence.

The newspaper also features comments by former opposition leader Simon Busuttil insisting that the attorney general should protect citizens not crooks. The outburst came after the AG refused to publish an inquiry report into whether Keith Schembri had received kickbacks on passport sales.

The Malta Independent leads with the death of an 86-year-old woman suffering COVID-19. It also features comments by the Malta Developers' Association that it will not tolerate a lack of transparency on the White Rocks project.

L-orizzont says a draft strategy to control pollution is to be presented to parliament in the coming weeks.

In-Nazzjon features complaints by lampuki fishermen that the Maltese authorities had abandoned them as they are harassed on their fishing zones by Tunisian fishermen. It also reports a PN statement that the rainwater flooding had demonstrated bad planning in road-building.