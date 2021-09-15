The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.
Times of Malta focuses on the impact of VAT evasion on the country's coffers as the government pledges a crack-down on tax dodgers.
The Malta Independent quotes Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg saying the PL is committed to the Gozo tunnel. He, however, skirted a question on whether a referendum on the project may be held.
In-Nazzjon leads with a PN promise to protect ODZ land by requiring any development to be backed by a two-thirds majority in parliament.
l-orizzont quotes Finance Minister Clyde Caruana saying the government will launch a new labour policy. It also reports that De La rue security printers will invest millions of euro in an expansion of their Malta plant, and employ 100 more workers.
