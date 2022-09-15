The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads its front page with an article on how activists are claiming a girl 'died in mother's arms' because of the Maltese authorities' delayed response following a distress call by migrants on a vessel in Malta’s Search and Rescue (SAR) zone.

In a second story, the newspaper reports that the EU is planing a reform of the electricity market.

The Malta Independent reported that the Economy Minister has said the government would not stop a change in the way the COLA mechanism is worked out if stakeholders agree to it.

In a second piece, the newspaper also refers to the EU's position on electricity.

In-Nazzjon reports that Olena Zelenska received a standing ovation at the European Parliament while in a second piece it quotes an artists saying Valletta has been "destroyed".

L-orizzont reports also reports on the EU's electricity position while in a second piece it covers the death of a young construction worker who died on Wednesday.