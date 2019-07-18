The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta and l-orizzont lead with the prime minister's declaration on Sunday that he will be staying on, beyond the Budget, which will be presented next month.

Times of Malta also reports that fake rubble walls being built along the roads actually break the law, and the Planning Authority has been 'sitting on the fence'.

The Malta Independent says the Planning Authority is set to decide on an application for the building of a showroom adjacent to a service station, outside the development zone.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to events connected with the run-up to the celebration of the Independence celebration. It also says that Culture Minister Owen Bonnici needs to assume political responsibility for the goings-on at the new arts museum, which has suffered an outbreak of mould.