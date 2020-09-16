The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that according to MEP David Casa, Malta has finally asked Dubai for full details about the ownership of secret company 17 Black. It also reports that a young driver who was spared jail after a hit-and-run which killed a woman, has apologised to the victim's family.

The Malta Independent quotes a university dean calling for prison reforms following a spate of deaths. It also says rainwater flooding at Ramla Bay in Gozo on Monday was not new, but sand erosion is expected.

MaltaToday says the prime minister has expressed reservations that the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry is failing to keep to its terms of reference.

L-Orizzont quotes a spokesman for Infrastructure Malta saying recently installed road drainage systems worked well on Monday, and it was areas which lacked such systems which suffered flooding. The newspaper also gives prominence to a Cabinet meeting held in Gozo on Tuesday. The prime minister said Gozo should be a showcase of the economic model.

In-Nazzjon says Council of Europe rapporteur Pieter Omtzigt had urged the new attorney general to 'repair the damage' Malta has seen.