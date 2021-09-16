The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports that bars and restaurants will be able to restrict entry to fully vaccinated people under new COVID-19 rules. It also reports that two prison warders will face charges after an inmate committed suicide.

The Malta Independent gives prominence to Wednesday's announcement that vaccinated Malta residents will not need to quarantine in a hotel when they travel from so-called 'dark red' countries.

In-Nazzjon leads with a meeting which Opposition leader Bernard Grech had with the Chamber of Commerce. He said Malta needed to seriously tackle the problems which harm its reputation. It also says that the Pope is expected in Malta on December 4-5.

l-orizzont leads with remarks by the European Commission president that the EU needs a defence force. It also says the GWU has welcomed fresh investment at De La Rue security printers.