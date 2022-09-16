The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads its front page with an article on the condition of a six-year-old Syrian girl who was rescued while out at sea. The girl is fighting for her life after drinking a lot of sea water and becoming severely dehydrated.

It also separately reports that a top education official who resigned has been appointed ITS head.

The Malta Independent leads with details about an anonymous letter received by a magistrate. In a second story, it quotes Jason Micallef telling the hotels lobby not to "pick and choose" what to criticise.

In-Nazzjon refers to PN leader Bernard Grech's comments that everyone deserves better quality of life. In a second story it reports the Maltese are worried abiut rising cost of living and in a third story the paper reports on the latest developments in the court case involving TM officials.

L-orizzont refers to comments by AFM that the number of dead migrants would be higher had there not been immediate decisions taken. In a second piece it notes employment rates are up by 5 per cent.