The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with the judicial letter filed by an MFSA director warning the CEO not to use funds which are not his on a golden handshake. The newspaper exclusively reveals the reason behind the protest.

On the same topic, In-Nazzjon says the MFSA director said that the rule of law had been broken.

In a second story, Times of Malta reports that Chemsex, where people engage in drug-fuelled sex that can last for days, is linked to an increase in HIV cases among gay men in Malta, according to an NGO.

The Malta Independent quotes Environment Minister Jose' Herrera saying that it is a fallacy for contractors to expect the government to be responsible for their waste. It also says that Transport Malta officials will join LESA and the police in managing traffic as the school year starts next week.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Adrian Delia saying everyone has a right for a decent standard of living.

L-Orizzont gives prominence to comments by John Bencini, former president of the MUT, who said one needs to study why there is a shortage of teachers, before considering bringing in foreign teachers. The newspaper also reports that an agency to fight economic crime is being set up.