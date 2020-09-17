The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta focuses on the record number of new COVID-19 cases found on Wednesday, with the situation described as 'serious'.

It also reports how deputy prime minister Chris Fearne told the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry that former prime minister Joseph Muscat had told colleagues that he decided on the future of chief of staff Keith Schembri since Schembri was his political appointment.

The Malta Independent also leads with the record number of new COVID-19 cases. In a secondary story, it says an outbreak of the virus had hit the Marsa junction project at a critical point.

In-Nazzjon says the education sector is in a panic over COVID-19 and teachers' unions have called for the reopening of schools to be put off.

L-orrizont also reports how the number of new cases rose to 106 on Wednesday and the Malta Union of Teachers called for schools to be kept closed.