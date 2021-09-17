The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta speaks to the father of a 29-year-old prisoner whose death by suicide led to the suspension of two warders who says that his daughter was driven to insanity by the regime inside Corradino Correctional Facility.

In another story, the newspaper quotes European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen saying during a visit to Malta on Thursday that putting a halt to the sale of Malta’s golden passports scheme is of the “utmost importance”.

The Malta Independent leads with von der Leyen’s call for Malta’s passports scheme to be halted.

L-Orizzont says the European Commission has approved Malta’s recovery and resilience plan.

In-Nazzjon says that state broadcasting has been completely taken over by Prime Minister Robert Abela and the Labour Party.