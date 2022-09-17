These are the leading stories being reported in this Saturday’s local newspapers.

Times of Malta gives prominence to the conclusions of the police’s internal investigation into failings that led to a man under a European Arrrest Warrant being allowed to leave Malta several times.

Iosif Galea came and left the country and was not arrested despite the EAW. He was eventually arrested by German police, during one of times away. The local inquiry concluded that two officers were effectively to blame.

The newspaper also reports on the Finance Ministry’s calculation that energy and food subsidies will cost the country around €600 million next year.

The Malta Independent leads with the government’s €608 million predicted spending on subsidies next year.

The newspaper also reports that a PA decision on a controversial plan to build an apartment block in Nadur has been deferred.

In-Nazzjon leads with the police’s inquiry, saying that it had “blamed” two officers for the issue.

The newspaper also gives prominence to the 7% inflation rate recorded in August.

