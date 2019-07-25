The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta says the prime minister was vague about his political future when questioned on Tuesday.

It also reports how the Education Commissioner warned of a crisis owing to a shortage of teachers. He said the situation could no longer be ignored.

The Malta Independent says the prime minister on Tuesday would not commit to stepping down, despite having said after the last general election that he would not be a candidate again. The newspaper, like l-orizzont, also reports on the trial in Italy of two Italians accused of causing the death of 200 migrants at sea in October 2013, saying that their lawyer has blamed confusing messages from Malta while the rescue was underway.

MaltaToday reports that according to the prime minister, a public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia will soon be convened. It also reports that two private bus drivers have been accused of sexual abuse of a girl.

In-Nazzjon says a new government scandal is being revealed every day, listing some of them including the tender for a Gozo fast ferry, and golden handshakes at the MFSA.

l-orizzont says the General Workers Union agrees with proposals for transparency in pay packets.